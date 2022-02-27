Glitch (GLCH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $485,962.00

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $34.01 million and $485,962.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.63 or 0.07132815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.82 or 0.99874555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

