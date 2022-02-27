Global Cord Blood (CO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

