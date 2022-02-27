Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 408,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

