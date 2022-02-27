Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Global Net Lease worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $485,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 88.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

