Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.09. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 66,317 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.03.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,887,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Globalstar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,629,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 966,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,490,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.