Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

GLOB opened at $274.32 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $191.92 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

