Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.34. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.