Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,663 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Acacia Research worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

ACTG opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Profile (Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

