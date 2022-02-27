Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

