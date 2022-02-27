Green Dot’s (GDOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
NYSE:GDOT opened at $26.79 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Green Dot (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
