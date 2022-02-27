Green Dot’s (GDOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $26.79 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

