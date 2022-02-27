Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.60

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.60 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 146.39 ($1.99), with a volume of 1069646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.80 ($1.94).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.08. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Martin McAdam purchased 5,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,975.93).

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

