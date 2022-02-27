Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GHL. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

GHL stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

