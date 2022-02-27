Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 31,088 shares.The stock last traded at $211.32 and had previously closed at $207.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

