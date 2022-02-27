Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 31,088 shares.The stock last traded at $211.32 and had previously closed at $207.68.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
