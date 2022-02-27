GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Up 7.5%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.03). 15,670,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 15,669,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.74 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £28.42 million and a PE ratio of -18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.77.
GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.