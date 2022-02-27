Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

