Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 11,176 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,276,000 after purchasing an additional 942,104 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,036,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

NLSN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.