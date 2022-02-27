Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of PACW opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

