Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,144 Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.14 on Friday. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

