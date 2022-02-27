Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 13,879 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $837,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,241. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

