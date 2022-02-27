Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $230,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

