Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $250,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

