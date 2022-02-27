Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 84.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEU. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $313.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $405.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

