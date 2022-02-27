Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HFD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

HFD opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 329.09. The company has a market capitalization of £606.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 263 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 441.80 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

