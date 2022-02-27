Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $8.62 Per Share

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.34.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

