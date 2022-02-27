Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 38,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 377,886 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.02.
The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
