HC Wainwright Cuts Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $20.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 205.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

ZYXI stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 41.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 258.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

