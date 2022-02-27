Head to Head Analysis: freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) & SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SMC and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 23.80% 10.60% 9.53% freenet 21.30% 11.17% 4.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC and freenet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.21 billion 7.82 $1.14 billion $1.02 29.63 freenet $2.94 billion 1.07 $646.35 million $5.15 4.78

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than freenet. freenet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SMC has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SMC and freenet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 1 0 3.00 freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67

freenet has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Given freenet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe freenet is more favorable than SMC.

Summary

SMC beats freenet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC (Get Rating)

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators. The Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. The company was founded on April 27, 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About freenet (Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

