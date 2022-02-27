Head-To-Head Contrast: Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41% Cooper-Standard -13.85% -47.88% -9.27%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cepton and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cooper-Standard 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cepton currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.92%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.10 -$322.83 million ($18.91) -0.70

Cepton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cepton beats Cooper-Standard on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

