Head-To-Head Survey: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.11% 17.60% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.80 -$36.34 million N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 3.64 $47.18 million $5.58 9.50

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.

