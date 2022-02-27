Head to Head Survey: Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) vs. Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -6.35% -18.18% -3.16% Sonder N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Target Hospitality and Sonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sonder 0 1 2 0 2.67

Target Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.77%. Sonder has a consensus target price of 11.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.83%. Given Sonder’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonder is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Sonder shares are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Target Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Target Hospitality and Sonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $225.15 million 1.42 -$25.13 million ($0.18) -17.39 Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Target Hospitality.

Summary

Sonder beats Target Hospitality on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico. The Bakken Basin segment reflects the facilities and operations in the Bakken Basin region and communities in North Dakota. The Government segment includes facilities and operations of the family residential center and support communities in Dilley, Texas. The company was founded by Brian Scott Lash in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

