Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTBX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 56,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.85.

About Heat Biologics (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.