HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of HEI opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. HEICO has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.24.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

