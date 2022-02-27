HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.91 ($99.90).

ETR HFG opened at €47.21 ($53.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €47.74 ($54.25) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($110.80).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

