Hessam Nadji Sells 13,979 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

