Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 421,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,886. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

