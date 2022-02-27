Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.41. 2,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 386,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 477,718 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

