HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,190 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 97.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 394,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 466.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

