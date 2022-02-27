HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ducommun worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $587.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

