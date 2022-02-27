HighTower Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after buying an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,779,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,793,000 after purchasing an additional 644,921 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 970,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

