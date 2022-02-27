HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter worth $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 65.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $457,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

