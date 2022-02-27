HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WTM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,056.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,031.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,062.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,243.57.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

