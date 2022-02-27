HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

