HM Payson & Co. Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.28 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

