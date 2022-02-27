HM Payson & Co. Buys 2,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. State Street Corp bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $67,713,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $39,488,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ChargePoint by 786.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $13,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

