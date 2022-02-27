HM Payson & Co. Has $44,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 279.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,124,000 after purchasing an additional 707,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 111.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 546,029 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 216.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.07 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,277 shares of company stock valued at $133,875,930. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.97.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.