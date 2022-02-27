Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.15. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,606,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,119,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

