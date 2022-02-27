Homrich & Berg Acquires 183 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

AYI stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $119.67 and a one year high of $224.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

