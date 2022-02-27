Homrich & Berg Has $500,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.87 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

