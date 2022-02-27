Homrich & Berg Has $966,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

