Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,339,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 984.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 264,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after buying an additional 106,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BBEU stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.